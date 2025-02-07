Class GXFExecutor
Defined in File gxf_executor.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Executor(Class Executor)
-
class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor
Executor for GXF.
Public Functions
-
GXFExecutor() = delete
-
explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment *app, bool create_gxf_context = true)
-
~GXFExecutor() override
-
virtual void run(OperatorGraph &graph) override
Initialize the graph and run the graph.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
-
virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph &graph) override
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously. The graph is executed in a separate thread and returns a future object.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
- Returns
The future object.
-
virtual void interrupt() override
Interrupt the execution.
This method calls GxfGraphInterrupt() to interrupt the execution.
-
virtual void context(void *context) override
Set the context.
For GXF, GXFExtensionManager(gxf_extension_manager_) is initialized with the context.
- Parameters
context – The context.
-
virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override
Get GXF extension manager.See also
- Returns
The GXF extension manager.
-
inline void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid)
Set the GXF entity ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
If this is 0, a new entity is created for the operator. Otherwise, the operator as a codelet will be added to the existing entity specified by this ID. This is useful when initializing operators inside the existing entity. (e.g., when initializing an operator from
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperclass)
- Parameters
eid – The GXF entity ID.
-
inline void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid)
Set the GXF component ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
If this is 0, a new component is created for the operator. This is useful when initializing operators using the existing component inside the existing entity. (e.g., when initializing an operator from
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperclass)
- Parameters
cid – The GXF component ID.
-
inline bool own_gxf_context()
Returns whether the GXF context is created by this executor.
- Returns
true if the GXF context is created by this executor. Otherwise, false.
-
inline const std::string &entity_prefix()
Get the entity prefix string.
- Returns
The entity prefix string.
-
-
inline void *context()
Get the context.
- Returns
The context.
Public Static Functions
-
static void create_input_port(Fragment *fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec *io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator *op = nullptr)
Create and setup GXF components for input port.
For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on this class.
-
static void create_output_port(Fragment *fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec *io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator *op = nullptr)
Create and setup GXF components for output port.
For a given output port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on on this class.
- Parameters
fragment – The fragment that this operator belongs to.
gxf_context – The GXF context.
eid – The GXF entity ID.
io_spec – The output port specification.
bind_port – If true, bind the port to the existing GXF Transmitter component. Otherwise, create a new GXF Transmitter component.
-
Protected Functions
-
virtual bool initialize_fragment() override
Initialize the fragment_ in this Executor.
This method is called by run() to initialize the fragment and the graph of operators in the fragment before execution.
- Returns
true if fragment initialization is successful. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator *op) override
Initialize the given operator.
This method is called by Operator::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the operator, this method may be overridden to initialize the operator. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the operator using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF codelet.
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the operator.
- Returns
true if the operator is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler *sch) override
Initialize the given scheduler.
This method is called by Scheduler::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the scheduler, this method may be overridden to initialize the scheduler. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the scheduler using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF scheduler.
- Parameters
sch – The pointer to the scheduler.
- Returns
true if the scheduler is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext *network_context) override
Initialize the given network context.
This method is called by NetworkContext::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the network context, this method may be overridden to initialize the network context. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the network context using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF network context.
- Parameters
network_context – The pointer to the network context.
- Returns
true if the network context is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
Add the receivers as input ports of the given operator.
This method is to be called by the Fragment::add_flow() method to support for the case where the destination input port label points to the parameter name of the downstream operator, and the parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’. This finds a parameter with with ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’ type and create a new input port with a specific label (‘<parameter name>:<index>’. e.g, ‘receivers:0’).
- Parameters
op – The reference to the shared pointer of the operator.
receivers_name – The name of the receivers whose parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’.
new_input_labels – The reference to the vector of input port labels to which the input port labels are added. In the case of multiple receivers, the input port label is updated to ‘<parameter name>:<index>’ (e.g. ‘receivers’ => ‘receivers:<index>’).
iospec_vector – The reference to the vector of IOSpec pointers.
-
- Returns
true if the receivers are added successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
bool initialize_gxf_graph(OperatorGraph &graph)
-
void activate_gxf_graph()
-
bool run_gxf_graph()
-
void register_extensions()
Protected Attributes
-
bool own_gxf_context_ = false
Whether this executor owns the GXF context.
-
gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0
The GXF entity ID of the operator. Create new entity for initializing a new operator if this is 0.
-
gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0
The GXF component ID of the operator. Create new component for initializing a new operator if this is 0.
-
std::shared_ptr<GXFExtensionManager> gxf_extension_manager_
The GXF extension manager.
-
nvidia::gxf::Extension *gxf_holoscan_extension_ = nullptr
The GXF holoscan extension.
-
bool is_extensions_loaded_ = false
The flag to indicate whether the extensions are loaded.
-
bool is_gxf_graph_initialized_ = false
The flag to indicate whether the GXF graph is initialized.
-
bool is_gxf_graph_activated_ = false
The flag to indicate whether the GXF graph is activated.
-
std::string entity_prefix_
The entity prefix for the fragment.
-
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>> connection_items_
The connection items for virtual operators.
-
std::list<gxf_uid_t> implicit_broadcast_entities_
The list of implicit broadcast entities to be added to the network entity group.
Friends
- friend class holoscan::AppDriver
- friend class holoscan::AppWorker
- GXFExecutor() = delete