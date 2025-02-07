Class GXFExtensionManager
Defined in File gxf_extension_manager.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ExtensionManager(Class ExtensionManager)
class GXFExtensionManager : public holoscan::ExtensionManager
Class to manage GXF extensions.
This class is a helper class to manage GXF extensions.
Since GXF API doesn’t provide a way to ignore duplicate extensions, this class is used to manage the extensions, prevent duplicate extensions from being loaded, and unload the extension handlers when the class is destroyed.
Example:
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_extension_manager.hpp" ... holoscan::gxf::GXFExtensionManager extension_manager(reinterpret_cast<gxf_context_t>(context)); // Load extensions from a file for (const auto& extension_filename : extension_filenames) { extension_manager.load_extension(extension_filename); } // Load extensions from a yaml node (YAML::Node object) for (const auto& manifest_filename : manifest_filenames) { auto node = YAML::LoadFile(manifest_filename); extension_manager.load_extensions_from_yaml(node); }
Public Functions
explicit GXFExtensionManager(gxf_context_t context)
Construct a new GXFExtensionManager object.
- Parameters
context – The GXF context
~GXFExtensionManager() override
Destroy the GXFExtensionManager object.
This method closes all the extension handles that are loaded by this class. Note that the shared library is opened with
RTLD_NODELETEflag, so the library is not unloaded when the handle is closed.
virtual void refresh() override
Refresh the extension list.
Based on the current GXF context, it gets the list of extensions and stores the type IDs of the extensions so that duplicate extensions can be ignored.
virtual bool load_extension(const std::string &file_name, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string &search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH") override
Load an extension.
This method loads an extension and stores the extension handler so that it can be unloaded when the class is destroyed.
- Parameters
file_name – The file name of the extension (e.g. libgxf_std.so).
no_error_message – If true, no error message will be printed if the extension is not found.
search_path_envs – The environment variable names that contains the search paths for the extension. The environment variable names are separated by a comma (,). (default: “HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH”).
- Returns
true if the extension is loaded successfully, false otherwise.
virtual bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node &node, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string &search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH", const std::string &key = "extensions") override
Load extensions from a yaml file.
The yaml file should contain a list of extension file names under the key “extensions”.
For example:
extensions: - /path/to/extension1.so - /path/to/extension2.so - /path/to/extension3.so
- Parameters
node – The yaml node.
no_error_message – If true, no error message will be printed if the extension is not found.
search_path_envs – The environment variable names that contains the search paths for the extension. The environment variable names are separated by a comma (,). (default: “HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH”).
key – The key in the yaml node that contains the extension file names (default: “extensions”).
- Returns
true if the extension is loaded successfully, false otherwise.
bool load_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension *extension, void *handle = nullptr)
Load an extension from a pointer.
GxfLoadExtensionFromPointer()API is used to register the extension programmatically.
- Parameters
extension – The extension pointer to load.
handle – The handle of the extension library.
- Returns
true if the extension is loaded successfully.
bool is_extension_loaded(gxf_tid_t tid)
Check if the extension is loaded.
- Parameters
tid – The type ID of the extension.
- Returns
true if the extension is loaded. false otherwise.
Public Static Functions
static std::vector<std::string> tokenize(const std::string &str, const std::string &delimiters)
Tokenize a string.
- Parameters
str – The string to tokenize.
delimiters – The delimiters.
- Returns
The vector of tokens.
Protected Attributes
gxf_tid_t extension_tid_list_[kGXFExtensionsMaxSize] = {}
Storage for the extension TIDs.
gxf_runtime_info runtime_info_ = {nullptr, kGXFExtensionsMaxSize, extension_tid_list_}
request/response structure for the runtime info
std::set<gxf_tid_t> extension_tids_
Set of extension TIDs.
std::set<void*> extension_handles_
Set of extension handles.
- explicit GXFExtensionManager(gxf_context_t context)