Class GXFNetworkContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Types

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::UcxContext

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline GXFNetworkContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFNetworkContext() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0

Get the type name of the GXF network context.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”

Returns

The type name of the GXF network context.

