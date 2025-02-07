Class IOSpec
Defined in File io_spec.hpp
class IOSpec
Class to define the specification of an input/output port of an Operator.
An interaction point between two operators. Operators ingest data at Input ports and publish data at Output ports. Receiver, Transmitter, and MessageRouter in GXF would be replaced with the concept of Input/Output Port of the Operator and the Flow (Edge) of the Application Workflow in the Framework.
Public Types
enum class IOType
Input/Output type.
Values:
enumerator kInput
enumerator kOutput
enum class ConnectorType
Connector type. Determines the type of Receiver (when IOType is kInput) or Transmitter (when IOType is kOutput) class used.
Values:
enumerator kDefault
enumerator kDoubleBuffer
enumerator kUCX
Public Functions
inline IOSpec(OperatorSpec *op_spec, const std::string &name, IOType io_type)
Construct a new IOSpec object.
op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.
name – The name of this input/output.
io_type – The type of this input/output.
inline IOSpec(OperatorSpec *op_spec, const std::string &name, IOType io_type, const std::type_info *typeinfo)
Construct a new IOSpec object.
op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.
name – The name of this input/output.
io_type – The type of this input/output.
typeinfo – The type info of the data of this input/output.
inline OperatorSpec *op_spec() const
Get the operator specification that contains this input/output.
The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of this input/output.
The name of this input/output.
inline IOType io_type() const
Get the input/output type.
The input/output type.
inline ConnectorType connector_type() const
Get the receiver/transmitter type.
The receiver type (for inputs) or transmitter type (for outputs)
inline const std::type_info *typeinfo() const
Get the type info of the data of this input/output.
The type info of the data of this input/output.
inline std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>> &conditions()
Get the conditions of this input/output.
The reference to the conditions of this input/output.
template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline IOSpec &condition(ConditionType type, ArgsT&&... args)
Add a condition to this input/output.
The following ConditionTypes are supported:
ConditionType::kMessageAvailable
ConditionType::kDownstreamAffordable
ConditionType::kNone
type – The type of the condition.
args – The arguments of the condition.
The reference to this IOSpec.
inline std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector() const
Get the connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
The connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
Set the connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
connector – The connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline IOSpec &connector(ConnectorType type, ArgsT&&... args)
Add a connector (receiver/transmitter) to this input/output.
The following ConnectorTypes are supported:
ConnectorType::kDefault
ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer
ConnectorType::kUCX
type – The type of the connector (receiver/transmitter).
args – The arguments of the connector (receiver/transmitter).
The reference to this IOSpec.
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const
Get a YAML representation of the IOSpec.
YAML node including the parameters of this component.
std::string description() const
Get a description of the IOSpec.
YAML string.
