Class HolovizOp
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class HolovizOp : public holoscan::Operator
Operator class for data visualization.
This high-speed viewer handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps. The operator can auto detect the format of the input tensors when only the
receiversparameter list is specified. Else the input specification can be set at creation time using the
tensorsparameter or at runtime when passing input specifications to the
input_specsport.
Parameters
**
receivers**: List of input queues to component accepting
gxf::Tensoror
gxf::VideoBuffer
type:
std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>
**
enable_render_buffer_input**: Enable
render_buffer_input, (default:
false)
type:
bool
**
render_buffer_input**: Input for an empty render buffer, type
gxf::VideoBuffer
type:
gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>
**
enable_render_buffer_output**: Enable
render_buffer_output, (default:
false)
type:
bool
**
render_buffer_output**: Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified at
render_buffer_inputit uses that one, otherwise it allocates a new buffer.
type:
gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>
**
enable_camera_pose_output**: Enable
camera_pose_output, (default:
false)
type:
bool
-
**
camera_pose_output**: Output the camera pose. The camera parameters are returned in a 4x4 row major projection matrix.
type:
std::array<float, 16>
**
tensors**: List of input tensor specifications (default:
[])
type:
std::vector<InputSpec>
**
name**: name of the tensor containing the input data to display
type:
std::string
**
type**: input type (default
"unknown")
type:
std::string
possible values: **
unknown**: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor **
color**: RGB or RGBA color 2d image **
color_lut**: single channel 2d image, color is looked up **
points**: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive **
lines**: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive **
line_strip**: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1) **
triangles**: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive **
crosses**: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si) **
rectangles**: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1) **
ovals**: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi) **
text**: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member **
text** **
depth_map**: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through
depth_map_color. Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component **
depth_map_color**: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.
**
opacity**: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default:
1.0)
type:
float
**
priority**: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default:
0)
type:
int32_t
**
color**: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default:
[1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f])
type:
std::vector<float>
**
line_width**: line width for geometry made of lines (default:
1.0)
type:
float
**
point_size**: point size for geometry made of points (default:
1.0)
type:
float
**
text**: array of text strings, used when
typeis text. (default:
[])
type:
std::vector<std::string>
**
depth_map_render_mode**: depth map render mode (default:
points) -type
std::string
possible values: **
points**: render as points **
lines**: render as lines **
triangles**: render as triangles
**
color_lut**: Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’, vector of four float RGBA values
type:
std::vector<std::vector<float>>
**
window_title**: Title on window canvas (default:
Holoviz)
type:
std::string
**
display_name**: In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr (default:
DP-0)
type:
std::string
**
width**: Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default:
1920)
type:
uint32_t
**
height**: Window height or display resolution height if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default:
1080)
type:
uint32_t
**
framerate**: Display framerate if in exclusive mode (default:
60)
type:
uint32_t
**
use_exclusive_display**: Enable exclusive display (default:
false)
type:
bool
**
fullscreen**: Enable fullscreen window (default:
false)
type:
bool
**
headless**: Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to
render_buffer_output. (default:
false)
type:
bool
**
window_close_scheduling_term**: BooleanSchedulingTerm to stop the codelet from ticking when the window is closed
type:
gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>
**
allocator**: Allocator used to allocate memory for
render_buffer_output
type:
gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>
**
font_path**: File path for the font used for rendering text.
type:
std::string
**
cuda_stream_pool**: Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool
type:
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>
Displaying Color Images
Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). Multiple image formats are supported
R 8 bit unsigned
R 16 bit unsigned
R 16 bit float
R 32 bit unsigned
R 32 bit float
RGB 8 bit unsigned
BGR 8 bit unsigned
RGBA 8 bit unsigned
BGRA 8 bit unsigned
RGBA 16 bit unsigned
RGBA 16 bit float
RGBA 32 bit float
When the
typeparameter is set to
color_lutthe final color is looked up using the values from the
color_lutparameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported
R 8 bit unsigned
R 16 bit unsigned
R 32 bit unsigned
Drawing Geometry
In all cases,
xand
yare normalized coordinates in the range
[0, 1]. The
xand
ycorrespond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin
(0, 0)is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape
(N, C)where
Nis the coordinate count and
Cis the component count for each coordinate.
Points are defined by a
(x, y)coordinate pair.
Lines are defined by a set of two
(x, y)coordinate pairs.
Lines strips are defined by a sequence of
(x, y)coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.
Triangles are defined by a set of three
(x, y)coordinate pairs.
Crosses are defined by
(x, y, size)tuples.
sizespecifies the size of the cross in the
xdirection and is optional, if omitted it’s set to
0.05. The size in the
ydirection is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.
Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box:
(x1, y1), (x2, y2).
Ovals are defined by
(x, y, size_x, size_y)tuples.
size_xand
size_yare optional, if omitted they are set to
0.05.
Texts are defined by
(x, y, size)tuples.
sizespecifies the size of the text in
ydirection and is optional, if omitted it’s set to
0.05. The size in the
xdirection is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the
textparameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the
textparameter, e.g. text=[‘my_text]
and three coordinates, thenmy_text
is rendered three times. Iftext=[‘first text’, ‘second text’]
and three coordinates are specified, thenfirst text
is rendered at the first coordinate,second text
at the second coordinate and thensecond text
again at the third coordinate. Thetext` string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than
(1.0, 1.0)for the text item, the text is then clipped away.
3D Points are defined by a
(x, y, z)coordinate tuple.
3D Lines are defined by a set of two
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples.
3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.
3D Triangles are defined by a set of three
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples.
Displaying Depth Maps
When
typeis
depth_mapthe provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting
typeto
depth_map_color.
The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting
depth_map_render_mode.
Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:
Orbit (LMB)
Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)
Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)
Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)
Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)
Output
By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the
headlessparameter.
Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the
use_exclusive_displayparameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor.
The rendered framebuffer can be output to
render_buffer_output.
Public Types
enum class InputType
Input type.
All geometric primitives expect a 1d array of coordinates. Coordinates range from 0.0 (left, top) to 1.0 (right, bottom).
Values:
enumerator UNKNOWN
unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor
enumerator COLOR
GRAY, RGB or RGBA 2d color image.
enumerator COLOR_LUT
single channel 2d image, color is looked up
enumerator POINTS
point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive
enumerator LINES
line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive
enumerator LINE_STRIP
line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1)
enumerator TRIANGLES
triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive
enumerator CROSSES
cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si)
enumerator RECTANGLES
axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1)
enumerator OVALS
oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi)
enumerator TEXT
text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are define by InputSpec::text_
enumerator DEPTH_MAP
single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component
enumerator DEPTH_MAP_COLOR
RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte > 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3
enumerator POINTS_3D
3D point primitives, one coordinate (x, y, z) per primitive
enumerator LINES_3D
3D line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0, z0) and (x1, y1, z1) per primitive
enumerator LINE_STRIP_3D
3D line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi, zi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1, zi+1)
enumerator TRIANGLES_3D
3D triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0, z0), (x1, y1, z1) and (x2, y2, z2) per primitive
enum class DepthMapRenderMode
Depth map render mode.
Values:
enumerator POINTS
render points
enumerator LINES
render lines
enumerator TRIANGLES
render triangles
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (HolovizOp) HolovizOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
virtual void start() override
Implement the startup logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
virtual void stop() override
Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.
struct InputSpec
Input specification
Public Functions
InputSpec() = default
inline InputSpec(const std::string &tensor_name, InputType type)
InputSpec(const std::string &tensor_name, const std::string &type_str)
explicit InputSpec(const std::string &yaml_description)
- Returns
an InputSpec from the YAML form output by description()
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
- Returns
true if the input spec is valid
std::string description() const
- Returns
a YAML string representation of the InputSpec
Public Members
std::string tensor_name_
name of the tensor containing the input data
float opacity_ = 1.f
layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent
int32_t priority_ = 0
layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values
std::vector<float> color_ = {1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f}
color of rendered geometry
float line_width_ = 1.f
line width for geometry made of lines
float point_size_ = 1.f
point size for geometry made of points
std::vector<std::string> text_
array of text strings, used when type_ is TEXT.
DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ = DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS
depth map render mode, used if type_ is DEPTH_MAP or DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.
std::vector<View> views_
struct View
Layer view.
By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view the layer can be placed freely within the window.
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Public Members
float offset_x_ = 0.f
float offset_y_ = 0.f
offset of top-left corner of the view. Top left coordinate of the window area is (0, 0) bottom right coordinate is (1, 1).
float width_ = 1.f
-
width and height of the view in normalized range. 1.0 is full size.
-
std::optional<std::array<float, 16>> matrix_
row major 4x4 transform matrix (optional, can be nullptr)
