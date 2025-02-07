Class HolovizOp

Operator class for data visualization.

This high-speed viewer handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps. The operator can auto detect the format of the input tensors when only the receivers parameter list is specified. Else the input specification can be set at creation time using the tensors parameter or at runtime when passing input specifications to the input_specs port.

Parameters ** receivers **: List of input queues to component accepting gxf::Tensor or gxf::VideoBuffer type: std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>

** enable_render_buffer_input **: Enable render_buffer_input , (default: false ) type: bool

** render_buffer_input **: Input for an empty render buffer, type gxf::VideoBuffer type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>

** enable_render_buffer_output **: Enable render_buffer_output , (default: false ) type: bool

** render_buffer_output **: Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified at render_buffer_input it uses that one, otherwise it allocates a new buffer. type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>

** enable_camera_pose_output **: Enable camera_pose_output , (default: false ) type: bool

** camera_pose_output **: Output the camera pose. The camera parameters are returned in a 4x4 row major projection matrix. type: std::array<float, 16>

** tensors **: List of input tensor specifications (default: [] ) type: std::vector<InputSpec> ** name **: name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: std::string ** type **: input type (default "unknown" ) type: std::string possible values: ** unknown **: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor ** color **: RGB or RGBA color 2d image ** color_lut **: single channel 2d image, color is looked up ** points **: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive ** lines **: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive ** line_strip **: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1) ** triangles **: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive ** crosses **: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si) ** rectangles **: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1) ** ovals **: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi) ** text **: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member ** text ** ** depth_map **: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component ** depth_map_color **: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3. ** opacity **: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float ** priority **: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int32_t ** color **: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f] ) type: std::vector<float> ** line_width **: line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float ** point_size **: point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float ** text **: array of text strings, used when type is text. (default: [] ) type: std::vector<std::string> ** depth_map_render_mode **: depth map render mode (default: points ) -type std::string possible values: ** points **: render as points ** lines **: render as lines ** triangles **: render as triangles

** color_lut **: Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’, vector of four float RGBA values type: std::vector<std::vector<float>>

** window_title **: Title on window canvas (default: Holoviz ) type: std::string

** display_name **: In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr (default: DP-0 ) type: std::string

** width **: Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default: 1920 ) type: uint32_t

** height **: Window height or display resolution height if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default: 1080 ) type: uint32_t

** framerate **: Display framerate if in exclusive mode (default: 60 ) type: uint32_t

** use_exclusive_display **: Enable exclusive display (default: false ) type: bool

** fullscreen **: Enable fullscreen window (default: false ) type: bool

** headless **: Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to render_buffer_output . (default: false ) type: bool

** window_close_scheduling_term **: BooleanSchedulingTerm to stop the codelet from ticking when the window is closed type: gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>

** allocator **: Allocator used to allocate memory for render_buffer_output type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>

** font_path **: File path for the font used for rendering text. type: std::string

** cuda_stream_pool **: Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool type: gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>



Displaying Color Images Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). Multiple image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 16 bit float

R 32 bit unsigned

R 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit unsigned

BGR 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 8 bit unsigned

BGRA 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit float

RGBA 32 bit float When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit unsigned

Drawing Geometry In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate. Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=[‘my_text] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=[‘first text’, ‘second text’] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text` string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

Displaying Depth Maps When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color . The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode . Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse: Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)