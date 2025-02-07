Class InferenceProcessorOp
Defined in File inference_processor.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class InferenceProcessorOp : public holoscan::Operator
Processor Operator class to perform operations per input tensor.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (InferenceProcessorOp) InferenceProcessorOp()=default
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
-
virtual void start() override
Implement the startup logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-
struct DataMap
DataMap specification
Public Functions
-
DataMap() = default
-
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
-
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::string &value)
-
inline std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const
Public Members
-
std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_
- DataMap() = default
-
struct DataVecMap
DataVecMap specification
Public Functions
-
DataVecMap() = default
-
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
-
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)
-
inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const
Public Members
-
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_
- DataVecMap() = default