Class VirtualReceiverOp

Virtual Receiver operator.

This operator represents a receiver that is connected to a transmitter in another fragment. Although this operator has an output port, the output port (and its name) of this operator represents the input port (and its name) of an operator that is connected to this operator in the same fragment.

Public Functions

template < typename StringT , typename ArgListT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < std :: is_constructible_v < std :: string , StringT > && std :: is_same_v < ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgListT > > > >

inline explicit VirtualReceiverOp ( StringT & & input_port , IOSpec :: ConnectorType connector_type , ArgListT & & arg_list )

