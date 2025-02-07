class OutputContext

Send a shared pointer of the message data to the output port with the given name.

The object to be sent must be a shared pointer of the message data and the output port with the given name must exist.

If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.

Example:

Copy Copied! class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.output<ValueData>("out"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value = std::make_shared<ValueData>(7); op_output.emit(value, "out"); } };