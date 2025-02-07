Class AppDriverService
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
Nested Types
Template Class AppDriverService::WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments
Template Class AppDriverService::WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
Template Class AppDriverService::WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments
Template Class AppDriverService::WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
Template Class AppDriverService::WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments
Template Class AppDriverService::WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments
Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments
Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
Template Class AppDriverService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments
Template Class AppDriverService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
-
class AppDriverService
-
Public Types
-
typedef WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments<WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> AsyncService
-
typedef WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments<WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> CallbackService
-
typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService
-
typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> StreamedUnaryService
-
typedef Service SplitStreamedService
-
typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> StreamedService
Public Static Functions
-
static inline constexpr char const *service_full_name()
-
class Service : public grpc::Service
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverServiceImpl
Public Functions
-
Service()
-
virtual ~Service()
-
::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response)
-
::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response)
- Service()
-
class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface
-
Public Functions
-
virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) override
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
inline virtual class async *async() override
-
class async : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface::async_interface
- virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override
-
class StubInterface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub
Public Types
-
typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface
Public Functions
-
inline virtual ~StubInterface()
-
virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) = 0
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) = 0
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
-
inline virtual class async_interface *async()
-
inline class async_interface *experimental_async()
-
class async_interface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub::async
Public Functions
-
inline virtual ~async_interface()
-
virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
-
virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
-
virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
-
virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
- inline virtual ~async_interface()
- typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline ~WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
- inline WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline ~WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
-
inline void RequestReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
- inline WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_AllocateFragments(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)
-
inline ~WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AllocateFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)
- inline WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse> *allocator)
-
inline ~WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*)
- inline WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline ~WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline ~WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
- inline WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AllocateFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline ~WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
- inline WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline ~WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
-
inline void RequestReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
- inline WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
-
virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
- typedef WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments<WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> AsyncService