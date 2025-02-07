Template Class AppDriverService::WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments()
-
inline ~WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
