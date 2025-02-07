Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()
-
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()