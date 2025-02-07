NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments()
inline ~WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments() override
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
