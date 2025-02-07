Template Class AppDriverService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments()
inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments() override
inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
