Template Class AppWorkerService::WithAsyncMethod_GetFragmentInfo
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_GetFragmentInfo : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithAsyncMethod_GetFragmentInfo()
-
inline ~WithAsyncMethod_GetFragmentInfo() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse*) override
-
inline void RequestGetFragmentInfo(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
- inline WithAsyncMethod_GetFragmentInfo()