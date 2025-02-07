Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_GetFragmentInfo
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_GetFragmentInfo : public BaseClass
Public Functions
inline WithCallbackMethod_GetFragmentInfo()
inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_GetFragmentInfo(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse> *allocator)
inline ~WithCallbackMethod_GetFragmentInfo() override
inline ::grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse*) override
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *GetFragmentInfo(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse*)
