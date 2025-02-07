NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Template Class AppWorkerService::WithGenericMethod_GetFragmentInfo

Template Class AppWorkerService::WithGenericMethod_GetFragmentInfo

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_GetFragmentInfo : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_GetFragmentInfo()
inline ~WithGenericMethod_GetFragmentInfo() override
inline ::grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse*) override
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here