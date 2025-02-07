Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments : public BaseClass
Public Functions
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments()
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments() override
inline ::grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ExecuteFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments()