Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts()
-
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
