Template Class AppWorkerService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ExecuteFragments
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ExecuteFragments : public BaseClass
Public Functions
inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ExecuteFragments()
inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ExecuteFragments() override
inline ::grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
