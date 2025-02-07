NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Template Class AppWorkerService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts()
inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts() override
inline ::grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedGetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
