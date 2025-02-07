NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Class AvailableSystemResource

Class AvailableSystemResource

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class AvailableSystemResource : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kCpuFieldNumber
enumerator kGpuFieldNumber
enumerator kMemoryFieldNumber
enumerator kGpuMemoryFieldNumber
enumerator kSharedMemoryFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline AvailableSystemResource()
~AvailableSystemResource() override
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
inline AvailableSystemResource(AvailableSystemResource &&from) noexcept
inline AvailableSystemResource &operator=(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
inline AvailableSystemResource &operator=(AvailableSystemResource &&from) noexcept
inline void Swap(AvailableSystemResource *other)
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailableSystemResource *other)
inline AvailableSystemResource *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
void CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
inline void MergeFrom(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
bool IsInitialized() const final
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
inline bool has_cpu() const
inline void clear_cpu()
inline const std::string &cpu() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_cpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_cpu()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_cpu ()
inline void set_allocated_cpu(std::string *cpu)
inline bool has_gpu() const
inline void clear_gpu()
inline const std::string &gpu() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_gpu()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu ()
inline void set_allocated_gpu(std::string *gpu)
inline bool has_memory() const
inline void clear_memory()
inline const std::string &memory() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_memory()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_memory ()
inline void set_allocated_memory(std::string *memory)
inline bool has_gpu_memory() const
inline void clear_gpu_memory()
inline const std::string &gpu_memory() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_gpu_memory()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu_memory ()
inline void set_allocated_gpu_memory(std::string *gpu_memory)
inline bool has_shared_memory() const
inline void clear_shared_memory()
inline const std::string &shared_memory() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_shared_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_shared_memory()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_shared_memory ()
inline void set_allocated_shared_memory(std::string *shared_memory)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_cpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_shared_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
static inline const AvailableSystemResource &default_instance()
static inline const AvailableSystemResource *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto
inline friend void swap(AvailableSystemResource &a, AvailableSystemResource &b)

class _Internal

Public Types

using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_)

Public Static Functions

static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)
static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)
static inline void set_has_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
static inline void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
static inline void set_has_shared_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here