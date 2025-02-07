Class FragmentAllocationRequest
Defined in File app_driver.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class FragmentAllocationRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
-
enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber
-
enumerator kWorkerIpFieldNumber
-
enumerator kWorkerPortFieldNumber
-
enumerator kAvailableSystemResourceFieldNumber
- enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber
Public Functions
-
inline FragmentAllocationRequest()
-
~FragmentAllocationRequest() override
-
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
-
FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
-
inline FragmentAllocationRequest(FragmentAllocationRequest &&from) noexcept
-
inline FragmentAllocationRequest &operator=(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
-
inline FragmentAllocationRequest &operator=(FragmentAllocationRequest &&from) noexcept
-
inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationRequest *other)
-
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest *other)
-
inline FragmentAllocationRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
-
void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
-
inline void MergeFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
-
bool IsInitialized() const final
-
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
-
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
-
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
-
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
-
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
-
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
-
inline int fragment_names_size() const
-
inline void clear_fragment_names()
-
inline const std::string &fragment_names(int index) const
-
inline std::string *mutable_fragment_names(int index)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string &value)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string &&value)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline std::string *add_fragment_names()
-
inline void add_fragment_names(const std::string &value)
-
inline void add_fragment_names(std::string &&value)
-
inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value)
-
inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &fragment_names() const
-
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_fragment_names()
-
inline void clear_worker_ip()
-
inline const std::string &worker_ip() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_worker_ip(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
-
inline std::string *mutable_worker_ip()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_worker_ip ()
-
inline void set_allocated_worker_ip(std::string *worker_ip)
-
inline void clear_worker_port()
-
inline const std::string &worker_port() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_worker_port(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
-
inline std::string *mutable_worker_port()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_worker_port ()
-
inline void set_allocated_worker_port(std::string *worker_port)
-
inline bool has_available_system_resource() const
-
void clear_available_system_resource()
-
inline const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource &available_system_resource() const
-
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *release_available_system_resource()
-
inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *mutable_available_system_resource()
-
inline void set_allocated_available_system_resource(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *available_system_resource)
-
inline void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_available_system_resource(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *available_system_resource)
-
inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *unsafe_arena_release_available_system_resource()
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_worker_ip (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_worker_port (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
Public Members
-
Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
-
static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest &default_instance()
-
static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
-
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
-
explicit FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto
-
inline friend void swap(FragmentAllocationRequest &a, FragmentAllocationRequest &b)
-
class _Internal
-
Public Static Functions
-
static const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource &available_system_resource(const FragmentAllocationRequest *msg)
