Class FragmentAllocationResponse
Defined in File app_driver.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
class FragmentAllocationResponse : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
Public Types
enum [anonymous]
Values:
enumerator kResultFieldNumber
Public Functions
inline FragmentAllocationResponse()
~FragmentAllocationResponse() override
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
FragmentAllocationResponse(const FragmentAllocationResponse &from)
inline FragmentAllocationResponse(FragmentAllocationResponse &&from) noexcept
inline FragmentAllocationResponse &operator=(const FragmentAllocationResponse &from)
inline FragmentAllocationResponse &operator=(FragmentAllocationResponse &&from) noexcept
inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationResponse *other)
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse *other)
inline FragmentAllocationResponse *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationResponse &from)
inline void MergeFrom(const FragmentAllocationResponse &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
bool IsInitialized() const final
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
inline bool has_result() const
void clear_result()
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result &result() const
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD::holoscan::service::Result *release_result()
inline ::holoscan::service::Result *mutable_result()
inline void set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result *result)
inline void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result *result)
inline ::holoscan::service::Result *unsafe_arena_release_result()
Public Members
Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
static inline const FragmentAllocationResponse &default_instance()
static inline const FragmentAllocationResponse *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 1
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
explicit FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto
inline friend void swap(FragmentAllocationResponse &a, FragmentAllocationResponse &b)
class _Internal
Public Static Functions
static const ::holoscan::service::Result &result(const FragmentAllocationResponse *msg)
