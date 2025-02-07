Class FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse
Defined in File app_worker.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::MapEntry< FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_STRING, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_MESSAGE >
class FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::MapEntry<FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_STRING, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_MESSAGE>
Public Types
typedef ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::MapEntry<FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_STRING, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_MESSAGE> SuperType
Public Functions
FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse()
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
explicit FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena)
void MergeFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse &other)
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
Public Static Functions
static inline const FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse *internal_default_instance()
static inline bool ValidateKey(std::string *s)
static inline bool ValidateValue(void*)
Friends
- friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto
