Class FragmentInfoRequest
Defined in File app_worker.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class FragmentInfoRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
-
enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber
- enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber
Public Functions
-
inline FragmentInfoRequest()
-
~FragmentInfoRequest() override
-
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentInfoRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
-
FragmentInfoRequest(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
-
inline FragmentInfoRequest(FragmentInfoRequest &&from) noexcept
-
inline FragmentInfoRequest &operator=(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
-
inline FragmentInfoRequest &operator=(FragmentInfoRequest &&from) noexcept
-
inline void Swap(FragmentInfoRequest *other)
-
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentInfoRequest *other)
-
inline FragmentInfoRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
-
void CopyFrom(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
-
inline void MergeFrom(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
-
bool IsInitialized() const final
-
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
-
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
-
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
-
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
-
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
-
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
-
inline int fragment_names_size() const
-
inline void clear_fragment_names()
-
inline const std::string &fragment_names(int index) const
-
inline std::string *mutable_fragment_names(int index)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string &value)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string &&value)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value)
-
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline std::string *add_fragment_names()
-
inline void add_fragment_names(const std::string &value)
-
inline void add_fragment_names(std::string &&value)
-
inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value)
-
inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &fragment_names() const
-
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_fragment_names()
Public Members
-
Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
-
static inline const FragmentInfoRequest &default_instance()
-
static inline const FragmentInfoRequest *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 6
-
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentInfoRequest::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
-
explicit FragmentInfoRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto
-
inline friend void swap(FragmentInfoRequest &a, FragmentInfoRequest &b)
-
class _Internal
- enum [anonymous]