NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Class FragmentInfoRequest

Class FragmentInfoRequest

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class FragmentInfoRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline FragmentInfoRequest()
~FragmentInfoRequest() override
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentInfoRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
FragmentInfoRequest(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
inline FragmentInfoRequest(FragmentInfoRequest &&from) noexcept
inline FragmentInfoRequest &operator=(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
inline FragmentInfoRequest &operator=(FragmentInfoRequest &&from) noexcept
inline void Swap(FragmentInfoRequest *other)
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentInfoRequest *other)
inline FragmentInfoRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
void CopyFrom(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
inline void MergeFrom(const FragmentInfoRequest &from)
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
bool IsInitialized() const final
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
inline int fragment_names_size() const
inline void clear_fragment_names()
inline const std::string &fragment_names(int index) const
inline std::string *mutable_fragment_names(int index)
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string &value)
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string &&value)
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value)
inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
inline std::string *add_fragment_names()
inline void add_fragment_names(const std::string &value)
inline void add_fragment_names(std::string &&value)
inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value)
inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value, size_t size)
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &fragment_names() const
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_fragment_names()

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
static inline const FragmentInfoRequest &default_instance()
static inline const FragmentInfoRequest *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 6
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentInfoRequest::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit FragmentInfoRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto
inline friend void swap(FragmentInfoRequest &a, FragmentInfoRequest &b)

class _Internal
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here