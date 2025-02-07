Class MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo
Defined in File multi_fragment_port_info.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
-
enumerator kInputNamesFieldNumber
-
enumerator kOutputNamesFieldNumber
-
enumerator kReceiverNamesFieldNumber
-
enumerator kOperatorNameFieldNumber
Public Functions
-
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo()
-
~MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo() override
-
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
-
MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
-
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &&from) noexcept
-
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &operator=(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
-
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &operator=(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &&from) noexcept
-
inline void Swap(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *other)
-
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *other)
-
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
-
void CopyFrom(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
-
inline void MergeFrom(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
-
bool IsInitialized() const final
-
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
-
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
-
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
-
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
-
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
-
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
-
inline int input_names_size() const
-
inline void clear_input_names()
-
inline const std::string &input_names(int index) const
-
inline std::string *mutable_input_names(int index)
-
inline void set_input_names(int index, const std::string &value)
-
inline void set_input_names(int index, std::string &&value)
-
inline void set_input_names(int index, const char *value)
-
inline void set_input_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline std::string *add_input_names()
-
inline void add_input_names(const std::string &value)
-
inline void add_input_names(std::string &&value)
-
inline void add_input_names(const char *value)
-
inline void add_input_names(const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &input_names() const
-
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_input_names()
-
inline int output_names_size() const
-
inline void clear_output_names()
-
inline const std::string &output_names(int index) const
-
inline std::string *mutable_output_names(int index)
-
inline void set_output_names(int index, const std::string &value)
-
inline void set_output_names(int index, std::string &&value)
-
inline void set_output_names(int index, const char *value)
-
inline void set_output_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline std::string *add_output_names()
-
inline void add_output_names(const std::string &value)
-
inline void add_output_names(std::string &&value)
-
inline void add_output_names(const char *value)
-
inline void add_output_names(const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &output_names() const
-
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_output_names()
-
inline int receiver_names_size() const
-
inline void clear_receiver_names()
-
inline const std::string &receiver_names(int index) const
-
inline std::string *mutable_receiver_names(int index)
-
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, const std::string &value)
-
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, std::string &&value)
-
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, const char *value)
-
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline std::string *add_receiver_names()
-
inline void add_receiver_names(const std::string &value)
-
inline void add_receiver_names(std::string &&value)
-
inline void add_receiver_names(const char *value)
-
inline void add_receiver_names(const char *value, size_t size)
-
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &receiver_names() const
-
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_receiver_names()
-
inline bool has_operator_name() const
-
inline void clear_operator_name()
-
inline const std::string &operator_name() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_operator_name(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
-
inline std::string *mutable_operator_name()
-
inline void set_allocated_operator_name(std::string *operator_name)
Public Members
-
Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
-
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
-
static inline const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &default_instance()
-
static inline const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
-
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
-
explicit MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_multi_5ffragment_5fport_5finfo_2eproto
-
inline friend void swap(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &a, MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &b)
-
class _Internal
-
Public Types
-
using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo>()._impl_._has_bits_)
Public Static Functions
-
static inline void set_has_operator_name(HasBits *has_bits)
- enum [anonymous]