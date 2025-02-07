NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Class MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kInputNamesFieldNumber
enumerator kOutputNamesFieldNumber
enumerator kReceiverNamesFieldNumber
enumerator kOperatorNameFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo()
~MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo() override
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &&from) noexcept
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &operator=(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &operator=(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &&from) noexcept
inline void Swap(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *other)
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *other)
inline MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
void CopyFrom(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
inline void MergeFrom(const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &from)
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
bool IsInitialized() const final
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
inline int input_names_size() const
inline void clear_input_names()
inline const std::string &input_names(int index) const
inline std::string *mutable_input_names(int index)
inline void set_input_names(int index, const std::string &value)
inline void set_input_names(int index, std::string &&value)
inline void set_input_names(int index, const char *value)
inline void set_input_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
inline std::string *add_input_names()
inline void add_input_names(const std::string &value)
inline void add_input_names(std::string &&value)
inline void add_input_names(const char *value)
inline void add_input_names(const char *value, size_t size)
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &input_names() const
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_input_names()
inline int output_names_size() const
inline void clear_output_names()
inline const std::string &output_names(int index) const
inline std::string *mutable_output_names(int index)
inline void set_output_names(int index, const std::string &value)
inline void set_output_names(int index, std::string &&value)
inline void set_output_names(int index, const char *value)
inline void set_output_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
inline std::string *add_output_names()
inline void add_output_names(const std::string &value)
inline void add_output_names(std::string &&value)
inline void add_output_names(const char *value)
inline void add_output_names(const char *value, size_t size)
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &output_names() const
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_output_names()
inline int receiver_names_size() const
inline void clear_receiver_names()
inline const std::string &receiver_names(int index) const
inline std::string *mutable_receiver_names(int index)
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, const std::string &value)
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, std::string &&value)
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, const char *value)
inline void set_receiver_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
inline std::string *add_receiver_names()
inline void add_receiver_names(const std::string &value)
inline void add_receiver_names(std::string &&value)
inline void add_receiver_names(const char *value)
inline void add_receiver_names(const char *value, size_t size)
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &receiver_names() const
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_receiver_names()
inline bool has_operator_name() const
inline void clear_operator_name()
inline const std::string &operator_name() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_operator_name(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_operator_name()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_operator_name ()
inline void set_allocated_operator_name(std::string *operator_name)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_operator_name (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
static inline const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &default_instance()
static inline const MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_multi_5ffragment_5fport_5finfo_2eproto
inline friend void swap(MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &a, MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo &b)

class _Internal

Public Types

using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<MultiFragmentPortInfo_OperatorPortInfo>()._impl_._has_bits_)

Public Static Functions

static inline void set_has_operator_name(HasBits *has_bits)
