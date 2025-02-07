NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Class Result

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class Result : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kMessageFieldNumber
enumerator kCodeFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline Result()
~Result() override
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR Result(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
Result(const Result &from)
inline Result(Result &&from) noexcept
inline Result &operator=(const Result &from)
inline Result &operator=(Result &&from) noexcept
inline void Swap(Result *other)
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(Result *other)
inline Result *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
void CopyFrom(const Result &from)
inline void MergeFrom(const Result &from)
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
bool IsInitialized() const final
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
inline void clear_message()
inline const std::string &message() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_message(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_message()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_message ()
inline void set_allocated_message(std::string *message)
inline void clear_code()
inline ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode code() const
inline void set_code(::holoscan::service::ErrorCode value)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_message (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
static inline const Result &default_instance()
static inline const Result *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, Result::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit Result(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_result_2eproto
inline friend void swap(Result &a, Result &b)

class _Internal
