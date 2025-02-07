class SignalHandler

The SignalHandler class provides a mechanism to handle signals in a C++ program.

The SignalHandler class provides a way to handle signals in a C++ program. It allows registering global signal handlers and context-specific signal handlers. The class is implemented as a singleton, and its instance can be obtained using the get_instance() method.

Public Types

using GlobalSignalHandlerMap = std :: unordered_map < int , std :: function < void ( int ) > >

Type definition for a global signal handler map.

using SignalHandlerMap = std :: unordered_map < int , std :: function < void ( void * , int ) > >

Type definition for a signal handler map.

using ContextSignalHandlerMap = std :: unordered_map < void * , SignalHandlerMap >

Type definition for a context-specific signal handler map.

Public Static Functions

static SignalHandler & get_instance ( )

Returns the singleton instance of the SignalHandler class. Returns SignalHandler& The singleton instance of the SignalHandler class.

static void static_handle_signal ( int signal )

The static method to handles the specified signal. Parameters signal – The signal to handle.

static void install_signal_handler ( int signal = 0 )

Installs the signal handler for the specified signal. Parameters signal – The signal to install the signal handler for. If signal is 0, the signal handler is installed for all existing signals.

static void register_global_signal_handler ( int signal , std :: function < void ( int ) > handler , bool overwrite = false )

Registers a global signal handler for the specified signal. Parameters signal – The signal to register the global signal handler for.

handler – The global signal handler function.

overwrite – If true, overwrites any existing global signal handler for the specified signal.

static void register_signal_handler ( void * context , int signal , std :: function < void ( void * , int ) > handler , bool overwrite = false )

Registers a context-specific signal handler for the specified signal. Parameters context – The context to register the signal handler for.

signal – The signal to register the signal handler for.

handler – The signal handler function.

overwrite – If true, overwrites any existing signal handler for the specified context and signal.

static void unregister_global_signal_handler ( int signal )

Unregisters the global signal handler for the specified signal. Parameters signal – The signal to unregister the global signal handler for.

static void unregister_signal_handler ( void * context , int signal )

Unregisters the context-specific signal handler for the specified context and signal. Parameters context – The context to unregister the signal handler for.

signal – The signal to unregister the signal handler for.

static void clear_all_signal_handlers ( )

Clears all signal handlers.

static void clear_global_signal_handlers ( )

Clears all global signal handlers.