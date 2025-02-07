Class Tensor
Defined in File tensor.hpp
class Tensor
Tensor class.
A Tensor is a multi-dimensional array of elements of a single data type.
The Tensor class is a wrapper around the DLManagedTensorCtx struct that holds the DLManagedTensor object. (https://dmlc.github.io/dlpack/latest/c_api.html#_CPPv415DLManagedTensor).
This class provides a primary interface to access Tensor data and is interoperable with other frameworks that support DLManagedTensor.
Public Functions
Tensor() = default
Construct a new Tensor from an existing DLManagedTensorCtx.
- Parameters
ctx – A shared pointer to the DLManagedTensorCtx to be used in Tensor construction.
explicit Tensor(DLManagedTensor *dl_managed_tensor_ptr)
Construct a new Tensor from an existing DLManagedTensor pointer.
- Parameters
ctx – A pointer to the DLManagedTensor to be used in Tensor construction.
virtual ~Tensor() = default
inline void *data() const
Get a pointer to the underlying data.
- Returns
The pointer to the Tensor’s data.
inline DLDevice device() const
Get the device information of the Tensor.
- Returns
The device information of the Tensor.
inline DLDataType dtype() const
Get the Tensor’s data type information.
For details of the DLDataType struct see the DLPack documentation: https://dmlc.github.io/dlpack/latest/c_api.html#_CPPv410DLDataType
- Returns
The DLDataType struct containing DLPack dtype information for the tensor.
std::vector<int64_t> shape() const
Get the shape of the Tensor data.
- Returns
The vector containing the Tensor’s shape.
std::vector<int64_t> strides() const
Get the strides of the Tensor data.
Note that, unlike
DLTensor.strides, the strides this method returns are in number of bytes, not elements (to be consistent with NumPy/CuPy’s strides).
- Returns
The vector containing the Tensor’s strides.
int64_t size() const
Get the size (number of elements) in the Tensor.
The size is defined as the number of elements, not the number of bytes. For the latter, see nbytes.
If the underlying DLDataType contains multiple lanes, all lanes are considered as a single element. For example, a float4 vectorized type is counted as a single element, not four elements.
- Returns
The size of the tensor in number of elements.
inline int32_t ndim() const
Get the number of dimensions of the Tensor.
- Returns
The number of dimensions.
inline uint8_t itemsize() const
Get the itemsize of a single Tensor data element.
If the underlying DLDataType contains multiple lanes, itemsize takes this into account. For example, a Tensor containing (vectorized) float4 elements would have itemsize 16, not 4.
- Returns
The itemsize of the Tensor’s data.
inline int64_t nbytes() const
Get the total number of bytes for the Tensor’s data.
- Returns
The size of the Tensor’s data in bytes.
DLManagedTensor *to_dlpack()
Get a DLPack managed tensor pointer to the Tensor.
- Returns
A DLManagedTensor* pointer corresponding to the Tensor.
inline std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx> &dl_ctx()
Get the internal DLManagedTensorCtx of the Tensor.
- Returns
A shared pointer to the Tensor’s DLManagedTensorCtx.
Protected Attributes
std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx> dl_ctx_
The DLManagedTensorCtx object.
