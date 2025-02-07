GXF extensions

bayer_demosaic : includes the nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic codelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image. This codelet is no longer used in the core SDK as there is now also a native holoscan::Operator version available (instead of wrapping this codelet as a holoscan::gxf::GXFOperator ). This version is kept as a concrete example of a codelet and a GXFOperator wrapping this codelet can still be found in tests/system/bayer_demosaic_gxf.hpp where it is used for test cases.