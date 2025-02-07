NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal

Struct Documentation

struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal

Public Functions

inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
inline ~FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal()

Public Members

FragmentAllocationRequest _instance
union holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal::[anonymous] [anonymous]
