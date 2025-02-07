Struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal
Defined in File app_driver.pb.cc
-
struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal
-
Public Functions
-
inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
-
inline ~FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
Public Members
-
FragmentAllocationRequest _instance
-
union holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal::[anonymous] [anonymous]
- inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal()