class AppDriver

Retrieves a boolean value from an environment variable.

This function fetches the value of a named environment variable and converts it to a boolean. The conversion is case-insensitive and accepts “true”, “1”, or “on” as true, any other values are considered false. If the environment variable is not set or its value is not recognized as ‘true’, the function returns a default value.

This function uses std::getenv() to access environment variables. The environment variable to look up is specified by the ‘name’ parameter. The value of the environment variable is converted to a lower-case string, and compared to the known ‘true’ strings.

The function does not throw an exception if the environment variable is not found or if the value does not match any of the expected ‘true’ strings.