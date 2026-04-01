Performance Considerations

When designing Holoscan applications, it’s important to understand the relationship between operator granularity and scheduling overhead. The current GXF-based scheduler/executor incurs overhead for:

Selecting which operator to schedule next

Invoking the operator’s compute() method

Passing messages (data/entities) between operators

For operators with trivial computations (e.g., basic arithmetic operations like addition, multiplication), this overhead can outweigh the actual computation time.

The following measurements were obtained using the scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py script (installed to /opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/ or available at scripts/ in the source tree). These values are illustrative and will vary depending on your hardware, OS, and Python environment—run the benchmark on your target system to obtain accurate figures:

Greedy Scheduler: ~10 µs/iteration

Event-Based Scheduler: ~11–15 µs/iteration

Greedy Scheduler: ~17 µs/iteration

Event-Based Scheduler: ~25–62 µs/iteration

The measurements above were obtained using the following configuration:

Script: scripts/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py (installed to /opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py )

Command-line flags: Copy Copied! --iterations 100000 --warmup-iterations 100 --workers 1

Timing methodology: The benchmark wraps time.perf_counter() around the entire run_app() call, which includes application initialization (constructor, compose() ) and teardown—not just compute() execution. At high iteration counts (e.g., 100,000), this overhead is amortized, but for lower iteration counts the per-iteration time will appear inflated.

Warmup behavior: The warmup phase always runs with num_workers=2 for the event-based scheduler, regardless of the --workers argument. This ensures consistent JIT/cache warm-up but means warmup conditions may differ from the actual benchmark when testing with --workers 1 or --workers 4 .

Note Python-specific: The event-based scheduler shows increased overhead with multiple worker threads in Python applications due to the Global Interpreter Lock (GIL) and thread synchronization. C++ pipelines do not incur GIL contention. We will update this guidance as more measurements become available.

Rule of thumb : If your operator’s computation takes less than ~20 µs, the scheduling and message-passing overhead may dominate the total execution time. Consider combining such operations into a single operator.

GPU-resident pipelines : When using GPU-resident operators within a CUDA Graph, kernel transition latency is significantly lower (~0.5–2 µs), allowing for finer-grained operator decomposition.

Profiling is essential: Use NSight Systems traces and data flow tracking to measure actual overhead in your specific application. Note: OS scheduling, CPU affinity (thread pinning), and Python version can materially impact these thresholds; validate on your target system.

Consider Splitting When… Consider Combining When… Each operator does substantial work (>100 µs) Individual operations are trivial (<20 µs) Operators can run in parallel Operations must run sequentially You need to reuse operators in different pipelines Operations are always used together You want clear separation of concerns Messaging overhead is significant

To reproduce the measurements on your system, run the benchmark script:

Copy Copied! # From SDK installation HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=ERROR python3 /opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py # Or from source tree HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=ERROR python3 scripts/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py