Holoscan SDK GPU-Resident Graphs

The base class for GPU-resident operators is holoscan::GPUResidentOperator . Inherit from this class to create operators that execute in GPU-resident mode.

Ports can be declared in two ways: by memory block size (the executor allocates shared device memory) or by device pointer (the operator provides its own pre-allocated device memory).

Memory block size (executor-allocated)

Copy Copied! class MyGpuOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator { void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { // Declare device input port with memory size (in bytes) spec.device_input("in", sizeof(float) * num_elements); // Declare device output port with memory size (in bytes) spec.device_output("out", sizeof(float) * num_elements); } };

Use device_input() and device_output() with a size_t or integer literal to declare ports with executor-allocated device memory. The executor will allocate a shared device buffer for each connection. Connected ports map to the same device memory address. Operators may declare multiple input and/or output ports; each port is connected independently via the port map in add_flow() .

Device pointer (operator-managed)

Copy Copied! class MyCustomAllocGpuOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator { void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { // Allocate device memory externally cudaMalloc(&my_input_ptr_, sizeof(float) * num_elements); cudaMalloc(&my_output_ptr_, sizeof(float) * num_elements); // Declare ports with externally managed device pointers spec.device_input("in", reinterpret_cast<CUdeviceptr>(my_input_ptr_)); spec.device_output("out", reinterpret_cast<CUdeviceptr>(my_output_ptr_)); } private: void* my_input_ptr_ = nullptr; void* my_output_ptr_ = nullptr; };

Use device_input() and device_output() with a CUdeviceptr or void* argument to supply an externally allocated device pointer. The executor will use this pointer directly instead of allocating its own buffer. The connected port on the other operator will also map to this pointer.

Note Integer literals (e.g. 0 ) always resolve to the memory block size overload, not the device pointer overload. The device pointer overload is only selected when the argument type is explicitly CUdeviceptr or void* .

When two operators are connected, the executor decides how to set up shared device memory for each port pair independently based on what each port declares:

Both ports declare a memory block size – the executor allocates a shared buffer (sizes must match). One port declares a device pointer – the executor uses that pointer for both ports. If the other port has a memory block size, it is ignored (with a warning). Both ports declare a device pointer – the source’s pointer is used (an error is logged). Only one port declares a memory block size (the other has neither) – the executor allocates using the available size (with a warning). Neither port declares anything – a runtime error is thrown.

cuda_stream()

Copy Copied! std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> cuda_stream();

Returns the CUDA stream for launching kernels in the operator’s compute() method.

device_memory(port_name)

Copy Copied! void* device_memory(const std::string& port_name);

Returns the device memory address for a given input or output port. Use this to access pre-allocated buffers for kernel launches.

data_ready_handler_cuda_stream()

Copy Copied! std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> data_ready_handler_cuda_stream();

Returns the CUDA stream for data ready handler operations.

data_ready_device_address()

Copy Copied! void* data_ready_device_address();

Returns the device memory pointer for the data ready signal. This address can be used in data ready handler’s CUDA kernels to signal that data is ready for processing. See holoscan/core/executors/gpu_resident/gpu_resident_dev.cuh for CUDA device functions like gpu_resident_mark_data_ready_dev() and gpu_resident_mark_data_not_ready_dev() where this address can be used.

Copy Copied! class ComputeGpuOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ComputeGpuOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator) void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.device_input("in", sizeof(float) * 1024); spec.device_output("out", sizeof(float) * 1024); } void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output, holoscan::ExecutionContext& context) override { // Get device memory addresses auto* input_addr = device_memory("in"); auto* output_addr = device_memory("out"); // Get CUDA stream for kernel launch auto stream_ptr = cuda_stream(); cudaStream_t stream = *stream_ptr; // Launch CUDA kernel my_kernel<<<grid, block, 0, stream>>>( static_cast<float*>(input_addr), static_cast<float*>(output_addr), 1024); } };

Note When the size of an input or output port is not known at setup() time, the size can be set to zero (a warning will be logged). Later, initialize() method can be used to set the final size of the port.

Access GPU-resident functionality through the Fragment::gpu_resident() accessor.

Copy Copied! auto fragment = make_fragment<MyGpuResidentFragment>(); // Configure before launching (optional) fragment->gpu_resident().timeout_ms(5000); // Set timeout to 5 seconds fragment->gpu_resident().data_not_ready_sleep_interval_us(250); // Sleep 250us when waiting for data // Launch the fragment auto future = fragment->run_async(); // Control during graph execution fragment->gpu_resident().data_ready(); // Signal data is ready fragment->gpu_resident().tear_down(); // Tear down GPU-resident fragment (terminates the GPU-resident CUDA graph)

tear_down()

Copy Copied! void tear_down();

Sends a tear down signal to stop GPU-resident graph. It can take some time to tear down the GPU-resident CUDA graph. Check with is_launched() function to know if the graph has been torn down. Note: If timeout_ms is set to non-zero value, then the application will automatically be torn down after the timeout duration.

is_launched()

Copy Copied! bool is_launched();

Returns true if the GPU-resident CUDA graph has been launched and is running, false otherwise. Use this to wait for initialization to complete before sending data. If the graph has been torn down, this function will return false in that case.

data_ready()

Copy Copied! void data_ready();

Signals that input data is ready for processing. Call this after writing data to the application’s input device memory. This could be the device memory allocated to the source operator of an application pipeline.

result_ready()

Copy Copied! bool result_ready();

Returns true if the current iteration’s results are ready for consumption, false otherwise. Poll this after calling data_ready() to know when to read output data.

Note The data_ready , result_ready and other such CPU-side control methods can affect the deterministic performance of the GPU-resident CUDA graph and should be used with caution.

timeout_ms(timeout)

Copy Copied! void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms);

Sets the timeout for GPU-resident graph in milliseconds. GPU-resident graph will be torn down after the timeout duration. If nothing is set or set to 0, then the graph will run indefinitely until tear_down() is called.

data_not_ready_sleep_interval_us(sleep_interval_us)

Copy Copied! void data_not_ready_sleep_interval_us(unsigned int sleep_interval_us = 500);

Sets the sleep interval on the GPU device when data is not ready. The GPU-resident graph loop will sleep for this duration (in microseconds) before checking the data ready signal again. This helps reduce unnecessary GPU polling and power consumption when waiting for new data. Default is 500 microseconds. Lower values provide faster response to data ready signals but increase GPU and power usage, while higher values reduce GPU usage but may introduce increased latency.

Important: This setting must be configured before calling run_async() as it cannot be changed after the CUDA graph has been launched.

sync_with_host(enable)

Copy Copied! void sync_with_host(bool enable = true);

Enables or disables a system-wide memory fence at the end of each GPU-resident iteration. When enabled, the GPU issues a system-wide fence ( __threadfence_system() ) after the workload completes and before signaling result-ready. This ensures that all device memory writes are globally visible to the host before the result-ready flag is observed.

This option is intended for scenarios where the host controls the GPU-resident graph loop and reads back results between iterations (e.g., via cudaMemcpy ). It is recommended for debugging, development, and testing purposes.

Note Enabling sync_with_host adds latency to each iteration and is not recommended for performance-critical workloads. When the GPU-resident pipeline is driven entirely by GPU-side data ready handlers (no host-side readback between iterations), this option is not recommended and not required.

Important: This setting must be configured before calling run_async() as it cannot be changed after the CUDA graph has been launched.

register_data_ready_handler(fragment)

Copy Copied! void register_data_ready_handler(std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment);

Registers a data ready handler fragment that executes at the beginning of each iteration to determine if data is ready.