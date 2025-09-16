Class Condition
Defined in File condition.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Component(Class Component)
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
-
class Condition : public holoscan::Component
Base class for all conditions.
A condition is a predicate that can be evaluated at runtime to determine if an operator should execute. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Scheduling Term.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Public Types
-
enum class ConditionComponentType
Resource type used for the initialization of the resource.
Values:
-
enumerator kNative
Native condition.
-
enumerator kGXF
GXF condition (scheduling term).
- enumerator kNative
Public Functions
-
Condition() = default
-
Condition(Condition&&) = default
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Condition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Condition object.
-
~Condition() override = default
-
inline virtual void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType *status_type, int64_t *target_timestamp) const
Check the condition status before allowing execution.
If the condition is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
status_type – The status of the condition
target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).
-
-
inline virtual void on_execute(int64_t timestamp)
Called each time after the entity of this term was executed.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
-
inline virtual void update_state(int64_t timestamp)
Checks if the state of the condition can be updated and updates it.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
-
inline ConditionComponentType condition_type() const
Get the condition type.
- Returns
The condition type.
-
inline Condition &name(const std::string &name) &
Set the name of the condition.
- Parameters
name – The name of the condition.
- Returns
The reference to the condition.
-
inline Condition &&name(const std::string &name) &&
Set the name of the condition.
- Parameters
name – The name of the condition.
- Returns
The reference to the condition.
-
inline Condition &fragment(Fragment *fragment)
Set the fragment of the condition.
- Parameters
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the condition.
- Returns
The reference to the condition.
Set the component specification to the condition.
- Parameters
spec – The component specification.
- Returns
The reference to the condition.
-
inline ComponentSpec *spec()
Get the component specification of the condition.
- Returns
The pointer to the component specification.
Get the shared pointer to the component spec.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the component spec.
Add a resource to the condition.
- Parameters
arg – The resource to add.
Add a resource to the condition.
- Parameters
arg – The resource to add.
-
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &resources()
Get the resources of the condition.
- Returns
The resources of the condition.
-
inline virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the condition.
- Returns
YAML node including spec of the condition in addition to the base component properties.
-
std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver(const std::string &port_name)
Return the Receiver corresponding to a specific input port of the Operator associated with this condition.
- Parameters
port_name – The name of the input port.
- Returns
The Receiver corresponding to the input port, if it exists. Otherwise, return nullopt.
-
std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter(const std::string &port_name)
Return the Transmitter corresponding to a specific output port of the Operator associated with this condition.
- Parameters
port_name – The name of the output port.
- Returns
The Transmitter corresponding to the output port, if it exists. Otherwise, return nullopt.
-
int64_t wrapper_cid() const
Get the component ID of a native Condition in the underlying backend.
This may not be used by all backends.
In the case of GXF, this is the gxf_uid_t (alias for int64_t) of the GXFSchedulingTermWrapper component that is used to wrap the native condition as a GXF SchedulingTerm.
This method is only relevant for native conditions. For conditions inheriting from GXFCondition, please just use GXFCondition::gxf_cid() instead.
- Returns
The unique GXF component id for this condition.
-
virtual void set_parameters() override
Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF components)
Protected Functions
-
inline void set_operator(Operator *op)
Set the Operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the Operator object.
-
void wrapper_cid(int64_t cid)
Store the component ID for this condition in the underlying backend implementation.
This method may not be needed for all backends.
- Parameters
cid – component id corresponding to the underlying framework
-
void update_params_from_args()
Update parameters based on the specified arguments.
-
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> ¶ms)
Update parameters based on the specified arguments.
Protected Attributes
-
bool is_initialized_ = false
Whether the condition is initialized.
-
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> resources_
The resources used by the condition.
-
ConditionComponentType condition_type_ = ConditionComponentType::kNative
The type of the component.
-
Operator *op_ = nullptr
The operator this condition is associated with.
-
int64_t wrapper_cid_ = 0
Component ID of underlying GXFSchedulingTermWrapper.
Friends
- friend class holoscan::Operator
- enum class ConditionComponentType