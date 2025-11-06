Class Fragment::GPUResidentAccessor

Accessor class for GPU-resident specific functions of a Fragment.

This class provides a convenient interface for accessing GPU-resident specific functionality of a Fragment. It acts as a mediator to expose GPU-resident operations through a cleaner API pattern: fragment->gpu_resident().function() .

This is a lightweight accessor class that maintains a reference to the parent Fragment.

Public Functions

inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor ( Fragment * fragment )

Construct a new GPUResidentAccessor object. Parameters fragment – Pointer to the parent Fragment

void timeout_ms ( unsigned long long timeout_ms )

Set the timeout for GPU-resident execution. GPU-resident execution occurs asynchronously. This sets the timeout so that execution is stopped after it exceeds the specified duration. Parameters timeout_ms – The timeout in milliseconds.

void tear_down ( )

Send a tear down signal to the GPU-resident CUDA graph. The timeout has to be set to zero for this to work for now.

bool result_ready ( )

Check if the result of a single iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA graph is ready. Returns true if the result is ready, false otherwise.

void data_ready ( )

Inform the GPU-resident CUDA graph that the data is ready for the main workload.