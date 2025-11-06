NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Class Fragment::GPUResidentAccessor

Class Fragment::GPUResidentAccessor

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Fragment.

Class Documentation

class GPUResidentAccessor

Accessor class for GPU-resident specific functions of a Fragment.

This class provides a convenient interface for accessing GPU-resident specific functionality of a Fragment. It acts as a mediator to expose GPU-resident operations through a cleaner API pattern: fragment->gpu_resident().function().

This is a lightweight accessor class that maintains a reference to the parent Fragment.

Public Functions

inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment *fragment)

Construct a new GPUResidentAccessor object.

Parameters

fragment – Pointer to the parent Fragment

void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms)

Set the timeout for GPU-resident execution.

GPU-resident execution occurs asynchronously. This sets the timeout so that execution is stopped after it exceeds the specified duration.

Parameters

timeout_ms – The timeout in milliseconds.

void tear_down()

Send a tear down signal to the GPU-resident CUDA graph.

The timeout has to be set to zero for this to work for now.

bool result_ready()

Check if the result of a single iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA graph is ready.

Returns

true if the result is ready, false otherwise.

void data_ready()

Inform the GPU-resident CUDA graph that the data is ready for the main workload.

bool is_launched()

Check if the GPU-resident CUDA graph has been launched.

Returns

true if the CUDA graph has been launched, false otherwise.

Previous Class Fragment
Next Class FragmentAllocationStrategy
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here