Class Fragment::GPUResidentAccessor
Defined in File fragment.hpp
This class is a nested type of Class Fragment.
class GPUResidentAccessor
Accessor class for GPU-resident specific functions of a Fragment.
This class provides a convenient interface for accessing GPU-resident specific functionality of a Fragment. It acts as a mediator to expose GPU-resident operations through a cleaner API pattern:
fragment->gpu_resident().function().
This is a lightweight accessor class that maintains a reference to the parent Fragment.
Public Functions
inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment *fragment)
Construct a new GPUResidentAccessor object.
- Parameters
fragment – Pointer to the parent Fragment
void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms)
Set the timeout for GPU-resident execution.
GPU-resident execution occurs asynchronously. This sets the timeout so that execution is stopped after it exceeds the specified duration.
- Parameters
timeout_ms – The timeout in milliseconds.
void tear_down()
Send a tear down signal to the GPU-resident CUDA graph.
The timeout has to be set to zero for this to work for now.
bool result_ready()
Check if the result of a single iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA graph is ready.
- Returns
true if the result is ready, false otherwise.
void data_ready()
Inform the GPU-resident CUDA graph that the data is ready for the main workload.
bool is_launched()
Check if the GPU-resident CUDA graph has been launched.
- Returns
true if the CUDA graph has been launched, false otherwise.
- inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment *fragment)