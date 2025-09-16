Class GXFInputContext

Synchronize any streams found on this port to the operator’s internal CUDA stream.

The receive method must have been called for input_port_name prior to calling this method in order for any received streams to be found. This method will call cudaSetDevice to make the device corresponding to the operator’s internal stream current.

If no CudaStreamPool resource was available on the operator, the operator will not have an internal stream. In that case, the first stream received on the input port will be returned and any additional streams on the input will have been synchronized to it. If no streams were found on the input and no CudaStreamPool resource was available, cudaStreamDefault is returned.