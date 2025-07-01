NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Class InferStatus
Defined in File holoinfer_constants.hpp
class InferStatus
Holoscan Inference toolkit status class contains status code and related message.
Public Functions
inline holoinfer_code get_code() const
inline std::string get_message() const
inline void set_code(const holoinfer_code &_c)
inline void set_message(const std::string &_m)
inline void display_message() const
inline InferStatus(const holoinfer_code &code = holoinfer_code::H_SUCCESS, const std::string &message = "")
