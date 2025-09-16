NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Class TrtInfer

Class TrtInfer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class TrtInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase

Class to execute TensorRT based inference

Public Functions

TrtInfer(const std::string &model_path, const std::string &model_name, const std::vector<int32_t> &trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt, bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream)

Constructor.

~TrtInfer()

Destructor.

virtual InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>> &input_data, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>> &output_buffer, cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t *cuda_event_inference)

Does the Core inference with TRT backend The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in cuda_event_inference.

Parameters

  • input_data – Input DataBuffer

  • output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results

  • cuda_event_data – CUDA event recorded after data transfer

  • cuda_event_inference – CUDA event recorded after inference

Returns

InferStatus

virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const

Get input data dimensions to the model.

Returns

Vector of values as dimension

virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const

Get output data dimensions from the model.

Returns

Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.

virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const

Get input data types from the model.

Returns

Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.

virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const

Get output data types from the model.

Returns

Vector of values as datatype per output tensor

inline virtual void cleanup()
Previous Class TransformBase
Next Class WorkQueue
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here