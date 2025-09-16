Class Logger
Defined in File logger.hpp
class Logger
A logger class that wraps spdlog.
Please see the spdlog documentation for more details of the API.
Public Static Functions
static void set_level(LogLevel level, bool *is_overridden_by_env = nullptr)
static LogLevel level()
static void set_pattern(std::string pattern = "", bool *is_overridden_by_env = nullptr)
static std::string &pattern()
template<typename FormatT, typename ...ArgsT>
static inline void log(const char *file, int line, const char *function_name, LogLevel level, const FormatT &format, ArgsT&&... args)
template<typename FormatT, typename ...ArgsT>
static inline void log(LogLevel level, const FormatT &format, ArgsT&&... args)
Public Static Attributes
static bool log_pattern_set_by_user
Flag to indicate if the log pattern was set by the user.
static bool log_level_set_by_user
Flag to indicate if the log level was set by the user.
This is used to set the default log level (INFO) in Application::Application() if the user has not set the log level explicitly before Application::Application() is called and no environment variable (HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL) is set.
