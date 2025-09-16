NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class Documentation

class Message

Class to define a message.

A message is a data structure that is used to pass data between operators. It wraps a std::any object and provides a type-safe interface to access the data.

This class is used by the holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper to support the Holoscan native operator. The holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper will hold the object of this class and delegate the message to the Holoscan native operator.

Public Functions

Message() = default

Construct a new Message object.

template<typename typeT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<typeT>, Message>>>
inline explicit Message(typeT &&value)

Construct a new Message object.

Parameters

value – The value to be wrapped by the message.

template<typename ValueT>
inline void set_value(ValueT &&value)

Set the value object.

Template Parameters

ValueT – The type of the value.

Parameters

value – The value to be wrapped by the message.

inline std::any value() const

Get the value object.

Returns

The value wrapped by the message.

template<typename ValueT>
inline std::shared_ptr<ValueT> as() const

Get the value object as a shared_ptr to a specific type.

This method can only be used when the std::any value is a shared pointer to the specified type.

Template Parameters

ValueT – The type of the value to be returned in the shared pointer.

Returns

The value wrapped by the message.

