Class Message
Defined in File message.hpp
class Message
Class to define a message.
A message is a data structure that is used to pass data between operators. It wraps a
std::anyobject and provides a type-safe interface to access the data.
This class is used by the
holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapperto support the Holoscan native operator. The
holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapperwill hold the object of this class and delegate the message to the Holoscan native operator.
Public Functions
Message() = default
Construct a new Message object.
template<typename typeT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<typeT>, Message>>>
inline explicit Message(typeT &&value)
Construct a new Message object.
- Parameters
value – The value to be wrapped by the message.
template<typename ValueT>
inline void set_value(ValueT &&value)
Set the value object.
- Template Parameters
ValueT – The type of the value.
- Parameters
value – The value to be wrapped by the message.
inline std::any value() const
Get the value object.
- Returns
The value wrapped by the message.
Get the value object as a shared_ptr to a specific type.
This method can only be used when the std::any value is a shared pointer to the specified type.
- Template Parameters
ValueT – The type of the value to be returned in the shared pointer.
- Returns
The value wrapped by the message.
