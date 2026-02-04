Class PoseTreeManagerLookupOp

PoseTreeManager service lookup operator intended for use in tests.

During initialization, it attempts to retrieve the PoseTreeManager service using the “pose_tree_manager” id. It throws if the service is not found.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PoseTreeManagerLookupOp) PoseTreeManagerLookupOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.