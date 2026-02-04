Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Class PoseTreeManagerLookupOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class PoseTreeManagerLookupOp : public holoscan::Operator

PoseTreeManager service lookup operator intended for use in tests.

During initialization, it attempts to retrieve the PoseTreeManager service using the “pose_tree_manager” id. It throws if the service is not found.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PoseTreeManagerLookupOp) PoseTreeManagerLookupOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the operator.

This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

