Class PoseTreeManagerLookupOp
Defined in File pose_tree_manager_lookup.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class PoseTreeManagerLookupOp : public holoscan::Operator
PoseTreeManager service lookup operator intended for use in tests.
During initialization, it attempts to retrieve the PoseTreeManager service using the “pose_tree_manager” id. It throws if the service is not found.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PoseTreeManagerLookupOp) PoseTreeManagerLookupOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
