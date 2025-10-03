Class OrConditionCombiner
Defined in File condition_combiner.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ConditionCombiner(Class ConditionCombiner)
class OrConditionCombiner : public holoscan::ConditionCombiner
Simulates the bitwise OR operation when combining scheduling conditions.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit OrConditionCombiner(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
OrConditionCombiner() = default
OrConditionCombiner(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner *get() const
