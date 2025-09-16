Class SystemResourceManager
Defined in File system_resource_manager.hpp
class SystemResourceManager
SystemResourceManager class.
This class is responsible for monitoring the system resources. It provides the information about the topology of the system and the system resources such as CPU, GPU, etc. This information is collected by the AppWorker and passed to the AppDriver for scheduling in the distributed application.
Public Functions
SystemResourceManager()
virtual ~SystemResourceManager() = default
CPUResourceMonitor *cpu_monitor()
Get CPU resource monitor.
- Returns
The pointer to the CPU resource monitor.
GPUResourceMonitor *gpu_monitor()
Get GPU resource monitor.
- Returns
The pointer to the GPU resource monitor.
Protected Attributes
std::shared_ptr<Topology> topology_
The topology of the system.
std::shared_ptr<CPUResourceMonitor> cpu_resource_monitor_
The CPU resource monitor.
std::shared_ptr<GPUResourceMonitor> gpu_resource_monitor_
The GPU resource monitor.
- SystemResourceManager()
