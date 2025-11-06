Enum MetadataPolicy
Defined in File metadata.hpp
-
enum class holoscan::MetadataPolicy
Enum to define the policy for handling behavior of MetadataDictionary::set<ValueT>
Values:
-
enumerator kReject
Reject the new value if the key already exists.
-
enumerator kInplaceUpdate
Replace the
std::anyvalue within the existing
std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>if the key already exists
-
enumerator kUpdate
Replace the
std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>with a newly constructed one if the key already exists
-
enumerator kRaise
Raise an exception if the key already exists.
-
enumerator kDefault
Default value indicating that the user did not explicitly set a policy via
Operator::metadata_policy. The policy used will be that set via
Fragment::metadata_policyif that was set. Otherwise the default of kRaise is used.
