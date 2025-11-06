Function holoscan::utils::cuda::get_element_size
Defined in File buffer.hpp
-
inline uint32_t holoscan::utils::cuda::get_element_size(BufferDataType data_type) noexcept
Get the element size in bytes for a given data type.
- Parameters
data_type – The data type
- Returns
Number of bytes per element
Previous Function holoscan::utils::cuda::get_cuda_runtime_version
Next Function holoscan::utils::get_data_per_model(InputContext&, const std::vector<std::string>&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>&, bool, const std::string&, gxf_context_t&, CudaStreamHandler&)