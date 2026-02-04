Function holoscan::gxf::notify_entity_event
Defined in File gxf_utils.hpp
-
bool holoscan::gxf::notify_entity_event(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_cid)
Notify the GXF scheduler that an entity’s condition has changed.
This function is used by event-based conditions to signal to the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed and the entity should be re-evaluated.
- Parameters
context – The GXF context.
component_cid – The component ID of the scheduling term (condition wrapper).
-
- Returns
true if the notification was successful, false otherwise.
