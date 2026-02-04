Function holoscan::gxf::notify_entity_event

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Function Documentation

bool holoscan::gxf::notify_entity_event(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_cid)

Notify the GXF scheduler that an entity’s condition has changed.

This function is used by event-based conditions to signal to the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed and the entity should be re-evaluated.

Parameters

  • context – The GXF context.

  • component_cid – The component ID of the scheduling term (condition wrapper).

Returns

true if the notification was successful, false otherwise.

