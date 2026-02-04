Function holoscan::viz::Begin
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::Begin(RenderFlags render_flags = RenderFlags::NONE)
Start recording layer definitions.
This will start a new render pass and clear the color and depth buffers unless RenderFlags::DONT_CLEAR_COLOR or RenderFlags::DONT_CLEAR_DEPTH is set in the render flags.
- Parameters
render_flags – render flags to control the render pass
