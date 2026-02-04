Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.11.0  Function holoscan::viz::Begin

Function holoscan::viz::Begin

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::Begin(RenderFlags render_flags = RenderFlags::NONE)

Start recording layer definitions.

This will start a new render pass and clear the color and depth buffers unless RenderFlags::DONT_CLEAR_COLOR or RenderFlags::DONT_CLEAR_DEPTH is set in the render flags.

Parameters

render_flags – render flags to control the render pass

Previous Function holoscan::utils::transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t&, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, OutputContext&, std::vector<std::string>&, HoloInfer::DimType&, bool, bool, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>&, const std::string&, const cudaStream_t&)
Next Function holoscan::viz::BeginGeometryLayer
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 4, 2026
content here