NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(float(&), float(&))

Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(float(&), float(&))

Function Documentation

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose” with arguments (float (&), float (&)) in doxygen xml output for project “Holoscan” from directory: _build/doxygen/xml. Potential matches:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
- void GetCameraPose(float (&rotation)[9], float (&translation)[3])
- void GetCameraPose(size_t size, float *matrix)

Previous Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t, float *)
Next Function holoscan::viz::GetCurrent
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here