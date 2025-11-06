Template Function holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K, const Pose2
&, const Pose2 &)
Defined in File interpolation.hpp
-
template<typename K>
Pose2<K> holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K p, const Pose2<K> &a, const Pose2<K> &b)
Spherical linear interpolation between two 2D poses.
This uses the formula a^(1-p) * b^p where a and b are matrix transformations. This can be simplified into a * (a^-1 * b)^p
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).
a – First pose.
b – Second pose.
-
- Returns
Interpolated pose using matrix exponentiation.
